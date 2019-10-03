Eastern Cape police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after five people were killed in an accident on the N2 near Thornhill just outside Port Elizabeth. Picture: Supplied

Port Elizabeth - Five people were killed in an accident involving a truck and two vehicles on the N2 near Thornhill just outside Port Elizabeth on Wednesday night. Police spokesperson, Captain Gerda Swart, said it was alleged that a truck with a trailer and two vehicles collided on the N2, between Thornhill and Jeffreys Bay at about 8pm.

Swart said the circumstances surrounding the accident was not clear at this stage and was under police investigation.

A Nissan Livina had four occupants in the vehicle, a 51-year-old male driver, two females, aged 40 and 45, and a five-year-old girl. All four occupants passed away at the scene.

Swart said the 73-year-old male driver in a silver Honda was flung out of his vehicle during impact and the vehicle burnt out on the scene.