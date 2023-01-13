Cape Town – The Radio industry woke up to news of the death of 40-year-old former Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Lulu Haarmans on Friday morning. As reported by DispatchLive, Haarmans died shortly after being admitted in a hospital in Makhanda on Thursday evening.

The family further said that they took her to hospital at around 2.30pm, but she died a few hours later. They said they were shattered and still coming to terms with the news. Haarmans was sacked from the station in 2019 after reportedly failing to attend one of the station's events. She presented a mid-morning show called Khanya Gqiyazana and she later joined East London-based radio station Keith Ngesi Radio.

Haarmans had recently joined newly launched online radio station called Ilizwi FM. One of her former colleague at Umhlobo Wenene, newsreader Aphakama Kato, took to Facebook and said: “Its only Mkhokeli who knows how close i was with Lulu.” Mafa Bavuma said: “Rest Easy my friend, nice effort you tried! Jwara will welcome you, with Open Arms! May Soul Rest in Internal Peace! Darkness! You were a great friend to me.

“She was my big sister. You'll never speak ill about her in my own presence, thats how i loved the woman.” Sesh Bantwizi said: “I remember admiring how she delivers content on her show Khanya Gqiyazana with so much smoothness!!!” “Listened to her and thought what a talent, Rest in Peace Lulu Haarmans!!”