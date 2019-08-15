Picture: succo/Pixabay

PORT ELIZABETH - A former speaker of the Walter Sisulu Local Municipality has been convicted of over 200 counts of fraud by the Aliwal North Regional Court, The Directorate of Priority Crime (Hawks) said in a statement on Thursday. Hawks spokesperson, Captain Anelisa Ngcakani said Kholekile Lange pleaded guilty to the charges on Wednesday and was subsequently convicted.

Lange was arrested in February 2017, by the Serious Corruption Crime Investigation (SCI) Unit of the Hawks following allegations related to fraudulent travel claims.

The claims, totaling 228, were submitted to the municipality between March 2011 and February 2016, under the pretense that he was performing official duties.

Ngcakani said the municipality paid Lange a total of R97 000.

Further investigations revealed that in other instances Lange used particulars of a vehicle that did not belong to him.

He is expected back in court on October 22 for sentencing.

His bail was extended.



African News Agency (ANA)