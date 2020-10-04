Four arrested for East London crime spree
EAST LONDON - Four suspects will appear in the East London Magistrates' Court on Monday in connection with a crime spree in the city this past week, the South African Police Service said.
The SAPS's effort to deal with organised crime paid off when four suspects were arrested in East London, Eastern Cape SAPS spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said in a statement issued late on Saturday.
An intelligence-driven operation by East London SAPS crime intelligence officers and their visible policing (VisPol) unit colleagues was conducted on Friday after information was received about a group from KwaZulu-Natal who were allegedly involved in business robberies and bank card scams, Tonjeni said.
"It’s alleged that during the operation four suspects, aged between 23 and 38 years, (two males and two females) were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property.
"It is further alleged that the suspects booked accommodation at one of the local establishments, and upon searching the premises suspected stolen property (clothing) with an estimated value of R25 000 from different stores and two cellphones were recovered and seized," Tonjeni said.
A hired vehicle which was allegedly used in the commission of these crimes was also confiscated. All four suspects would appear in the East London Magistrates’ Court on Monday on charges of possession of suspected stolen property, and the possibility of more charges being added could not be ruled out, Tonjeni said.
Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga commended the officers for the apprehension of the suspects.
"The arrest of the suspects is a major breakthrough, as the suspects could have continued with their spree the entire weekend if they were not stopped at their tracks. All these suspects will be profiled to ascertain if they could be linked to similar crimes across the province and country,” she said.
African News Agency (ANA)