Four arrested for East London crime spree

EAST LONDON - Four suspects will appear in the East London Magistrates' Court on Monday in connection with a crime spree in the city this past week, the South African Police Service said.

The SAPS's effort to deal with organised crime paid off when four suspects were arrested in East London, Eastern Cape SAPS spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said in a statement issued late on Saturday.

An intelligence-driven operation by East London SAPS crime intelligence officers and their visible policing (VisPol) unit colleagues was conducted on Friday after information was received about a group from KwaZulu-Natal who were allegedly involved in business robberies and bank card scams, Tonjeni said.

"It’s alleged that during the operation four suspects, aged between 23 and 38 years, (two males and two females) were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property.

"It is further alleged that the suspects booked accommodation at one of the local establishments, and upon searching the premises suspected stolen property (clothing) with an estimated value of R25 000 from different stores and two cellphones were recovered and seized," Tonjeni said.