Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Port Elizabeth - Four people died and 15 others sustained injuries in an accident involving a minibus taxi and a sedan vehicle on the N2 highway between Hemingway and Gonubie near East London on Monday. Department of Transport spokesman, Unathi Bhinqosa, said the drivers of both vehicles were among the survivors.

Bhinqosa said both vehicles were traveling from East London when the accident occurred.

He said the Toyota Quantum was fully loaded while there were three occupants inside the sedan.

He said the flow of traffic was severely affected and motorists were urged to use use alternatives routes while authorities were still on the scene.