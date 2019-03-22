Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Port Elizabeth - Four people have been killed in a head on-collision on a road in Nqeleni in the Eastern Cape. Provincial Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Bhinqosa said the accident occurred on the T30 road late on Thursday afternoon at Nzwakazi Location.

The driver of one vehicle apparently swerved to avoid stray animals.

Bhinqosa said the vehicle ended up facing oncoming traffic, collided with a truck and ended up trapped beneath it.

Four occupants in a Chevrolet Sedan were declared dead on the scene while the occupants of the truck sustained slight injuries and were treated on scene. Nqeleni police have opened culpable homicide docket for further investigation.

