Four Sassa officials appear over alleged R5m fake grant application fraud

Cape Town – Four South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) officials in the Eastern Cape were each granted R2 000 bail in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Gqeberha on Friday. The quartet – senior administrator Philani Kwatsha, 44, from Keiskammahoek; Vunyiwe Toto, 48, from Cradock; Mziwamidida Ngqoqo, 46, from Graaff-Reinet; and Zuvukile Qaleta, 40, also from Graaff-Reinet, appeared in court in connection with fraud charges amounting to R5.7 million.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, the quartet are accused of submitting over a thousand fake grant applications, which had been processed in March 2019. The case was postponed to November 15. In March last year, five Sassa officials who allegedly created and deposited money into fake grant accounts appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court. The five were arrested at various Sassa offices around the country for allegedly illegally capturing and processing old-age pension grants which did not meet the necessary requirements.