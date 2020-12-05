Funeral service for murdered mother and her five children to be held tomorrow

DURBAN - The funeral service of a 42-year-old mother and her five children who were attacked and killed with an axe last week will be held in Dabekweni Locality, in Kwaaimani.

Nomzamo Mhlanti and her children, Zakhiwe, Yibanati, Wineka, Thoko and Luphumlo Mhlanti aged between 6 months and 10 years old were found dead in their home in Dabekweni, situated between Coffee Bay and Mthatha.

Within 24 hours after the heinous crime father the children was arrested and charged with the six murders.

The father, 34-year-old a Zimbabwean national, was in hiding at the time of his arrest and allegedly preparing to flee the country.

At time of the arrest of the father Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele applauded the swift detective work.