PORT ELIZABETH - Gale force winds and cold weather conditions in the Eastern Cape have caused damage and pose a danger to motorists travelling on the province's roads. Eastern Cape Department of Transport MEC, Weziwe Tikana appealed to motorists on Wednesday to exercise caution and if possible, avoid travelling especially through mountain passes.

Tikana said the less than ideal driving conditions were set to persist over the weekend.

Department of Transport spokesman, Unathi Bhinqosa elaborated on some reported incidents causing havoc on Eastern Cape roads and further advised motorists to use caution when approaching these areas.

Bhinqosa said a jacknifed truck was partially blocking the N6 between Jamestown and Queenstown near the Penhoek Pass. He said a tree was blocking the N2 Nelson Mandela Drive in Mthatha while a jacknifed truck was partially blocking one lane along the N2 between Grahamstown and Port Elizabeth near Rautenbach road.

Other dangerous conditions included rocks and trees which fell onto the road and were blocking the N10 at the Olifantskop Pass. Bhinqosa said that no major injuries were reported in any of these incidents. He said law enforcement as well as rescue personnel were on the scene controlling the flow of traffic.

