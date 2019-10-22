Port Elizabeth - The Port Elizabeth High Court has sentenced two gang affiliates to 25 years behind bars for the murder of 2-year-old Hakeem Baartman.
Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the two men were sentenced on Monday for the murder of Baartman and the attempted murder of a 17-year-old.
Naidu said this was the first POCA (Prevention of Organised Crime) gang conviction and sentence achieved in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Marshall Thomas was convicted on a charge of murder while Maxwell Muller was convicted on a lesser charge of accessory after the fact.
In November 2017, Baartman was walking with his uncle in Helenvale, in an area called “Die Gat”, when the shooting incident unfolded.