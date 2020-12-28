Gift of the Givers donates 900 oxygen machines to hospitals in the Eastern Cape

Johannesburg - The Gift of the Givers has donated and delivered more than 900 oxygen machines to hospitals in the Eastern Cape, leaving hospital executives relieved and ecstatic.

The donations come as South Africa crossed the one million infections mark on Sunday night, with just under 27 000 people having died from the virus so far.

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said the oxygen machines were designed to specifications after the South African National Ventilator Group, South African Radio Astronomy Observatory and the Department of Trade and Industry called for proposals earlier this year to design CPAP machines which are used for effective oxygen delivery.

“We now have a truly South African oxygen delivery machine that suits our current needs, a machine that is essentially mechanical and not electronic, easy to use, non intimidating, practical and highly effective.

“The CPAP machine was produced by CSIR, approved by SAHPRA and funded by the Solidarity Fund.