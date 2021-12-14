Gift of the Givers steps in to assist Eastern Cape municipality struck by tornado
CAPE TOWN – Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has heeded the call from the Eastern Cape to assist the Alice municipality residents who have been left destitute when a tornado struck the area yesterday.
Founder of the organisation, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said its team members based in the Eastern Cape received urgent calls from Dr Vuyani Goodman Langa, Amathole District director, Mayor Zingiswa Rasmeni, Raymond Mhlaba District, medical personnel and community members requesting assistance for communities affected by a tornado that caused huge destruction late yesterday afternoon in the region.
The areas hardest hit by the tornado were Fort Beaufort, Alice and Middledrift and 688 homes were partially or totally damaged.
“The number of homes and facilities affected are expected to be much higher. The injured have been taken to Victoria Hospital in Alice, where Gift of the Givers carried out an infrastructure upgrade some months ago.
“Fortunately, there are no fatalities recorded currently.
“Gift of the Givers arranged hot meals last night for victims that were housed in community halls,” Sooliman said.
The organisation expects its trucks to arrive from Graaff-Reinet and Gqeberha in the Alice municipality by 12pm today.
Municipal officials will be bringing all those affected by the tornado in the three towns to one spot where Gift of the Givers will be handing over food parcels, blankets and hygiene packs.
“Building material is urgently required to restore homes before the expected arrival of family members from other provinces during the festive season.
“Gift of the Givers is in a rush against time to prevent a bleak Christmas for these very underprivileged communities,” Sooliman said.
Those wanting to assist the organisation bringing much relief to those affected can make contributions to: Gift of the Givers, Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, Account number 052137228, Branch Code 057525, ref EC Tornado. Please send proof of deposit to [email protected] to receive your Section 18A tax-deductible certificate.