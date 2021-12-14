Gift of the Givers steps in to assist Eastern Cape municipality struck by tornado

CAPE TOWN – Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has heeded the call from the Eastern Cape to assist the Alice municipality residents who have been left destitute when a tornado struck the area yesterday. Founder of the organisation, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said its team members based in the Eastern Cape received urgent calls from Dr Vuyani Goodman Langa, Amathole District director, Mayor Zingiswa Rasmeni, Raymond Mhlaba District, medical personnel and community members requesting assistance for communities affected by a tornado that caused huge destruction late yesterday afternoon in the region.

GIFT of the Givers has stepped in to assist the Alice municipality and surrounding affected regions which have been hit by a tornado. Photo: Gift of the Givers The areas hardest hit by the tornado were Fort Beaufort, Alice and Middledrift and 688 homes were partially or totally damaged. “The number of homes and facilities affected are expected to be much higher. The injured have been taken to Victoria Hospital in Alice, where Gift of the Givers carried out an infrastructure upgrade some months ago. GIFT of the Givers has stepped in to assist the Alice municipality and surrounding affected regions which have been hit by a tornado. Photo: Gift of the Givers “Fortunately, there are no fatalities recorded currently.

“Gift of the Givers arranged hot meals last night for victims that were housed in community halls,” Sooliman said. The organisation expects its trucks to arrive from Graaff-Reinet and Gqeberha in the Alice municipality by 12pm today. GIFT of the Givers has stepped in to assist the Alice municipality and surrounding affected regions which have been hit by a tornado. Photo: Gift of the Givers Municipal officials will be bringing all those affected by the tornado in the three towns to one spot where Gift of the Givers will be handing over food parcels, blankets and hygiene packs.