Health Department plans handover of birth control vending machine to Eastern Cape community

The Health Department will be handing over a self-care wellness vending machine in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday. The handover and launch will be conducted by the Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Sibongiseni Dhlomo, together with the Eastern Cape MEC for Health, Nomakhosazana Meth.

“This vending machine is the first of its kind in South Africa. It is part of the ongoing efforts to improve uptake of various methods of contraception in response to the scourge of teenage pregnancy in the country,” said the Eastern Cape's health department spokesperson, Sizwe Kupelo. Kupelo stated the initiative was aimed at girls and women of childbearing age to increase access to sexual reproductive health and HIV prevention services. “It is also to also reduce unplanned pregnancies which lead to unsafe abortions,” added Kupelo.

He said the Deputy Minister and the MEC will oversee the actual demonstration to the public of how these vending machines work. “These vending machines will carry a variety of oral contraceptives such as Nordette, Triphasil, Microval, Ovral, and emergency contraceptives/morning after pill and HIV prevention such as HIV self-testing kit, lubricants, male and female condoms, pregnancy test and sanitary towels. “These will be placed at easy-to-access and busy public areas such institutions of higher learning, mall or shopping centres, SASSA points, etc across the country,” said Kupelo.