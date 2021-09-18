Hijacked courier bakkie recovered in Gqeberha

RUSTENBURG - Armed men hijacked a courier bakkie in Gqeberha on Friday, Eastern Cape police said “It is alleged that at about 8:20am, the driver and his passenger were driving in central towards the post office when a bantam bakkie drove alongside them.

“The passenger pointed a firearm at the driver and forced him to stop,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said. The armed men got into the courier van and instructed him to drive. After a while, he was ordered to stop and was shoved into the bantam bakkie. “The suspects then drove the vehicle into Railway Flats in New Brighton where most of the contents from the back of the [courier] bakkie was offloaded on the pavement.

“The driver and his passenger were then dropped off in Noyo Street in Kwazakele with the bakkie. “At about 9am, the K9 Unit members detected the tracker activation and found the vehicle abandoned in Noyo Street. It is further alleged that most of the parcels were recovered at the Railway Flats. No suspects arrested.” The police are investigating a case of vehicle hijacking.

Naidu said moments after this incident, K9 Unit members also recovered a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi that was reported stolen. “At about 10:45, the vehicle was found abandoned in Dayasi Street in New Brighton. It is alleged that at about 9:30am, the driver (32) parked the taxi at the taxi rank with the keys in the ignition. “He was busy talking to someone when the suspect got in and drove off. The tracker activated and members found the vehicle abandoned in New Brighton. The driver’s cellphone and cash were taken. No arrests,” she said.