Husband arrested for allegedly hacking wife and five children to death

Durban - Police Minister General Bheki Cele has lauded the arrest of a man, believed to have hacked his wife and five children to death in the Eastern Cape this week.

The 42-year-old mother and her children aged between 6 months and 10 years old were found dead in their home in Dabekweni, situated between Coffee Bay and Mthatha.

Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba described the incident as a bloody start to the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children.

Thembu said the family were attacked and killed with an axe, believed to be the same weapon found at the crime scene.

Police then cast their net wide to find the husband of the deceased mother, who detectives thought could assist in their investigations.