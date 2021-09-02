Husband to apply for bail after missing healthcare worker wife found buried under bathtub

Cape Town – An Eastern Cape man who reported his wife missing more than two years ago has appeared briefly in the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court after her body was found buried underneath their bathtub. The 43-year-old Yibanathi MacGyver Ndema is facing two charges of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

He was arrested on Monday after decapitated remains, believed to be that of Noluvuyo Ndema-Nonkwelo, 36, who worked as an HIV/Aids caregiver at the Dutywa Health Care Centre, was found on Monday. It is alleged that Ndema had killed his wife at their home in the Zingqayi area in the district of Butterworth on July 1, 2019. He had reported his wife missing two days later.

Noluvuyo Ndema-Nonkwelo, 36, who worked as an HIV/Aids caregiver at the Dutywa Health Care Centre. Picture: Supplied According to the NPA, Ndema opted for a Legal Aid attorney yesterday and indicated that he would be applying for bail. Prosecutor Masixole Mamve applied for the matter be postponed for a formal bail application and further investigation. The State is opposing bail and the case was postponed to September 10.

Police found the body after a suspicious family member noticed that the bathtub was no longer mounted to the surface. ’’Upon investigation police proceeded to their home and found her remains under the bath tub in their house at Zingqayi Location, Butterworth, on Monday. The alleged suspect, who is the husband to the deceased, was immediately arrested and charged with murder,’’ police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said. Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth, who condemned gender-based violence and femicide, said the department has been robbed of a front-line worker who had worked tirelessly to ensure thousands of people in the Dutywa area received the best possible healthcare services.