It’s official: Fort Beaufort and Somerset East have been renamed

Two Eastern Cape towns, Fort Beaufort and Somerset East have officially been renamed. The Department of Sports, Arts and Agriculture has gazetted the new names.

From now on, Fort Beaufort will be known as KwaMaqoma while Somerset East will be called KwaNojoli. The department also has plans to change Brooksnek village to Ben Mbizweni. Last year the department announced several new name changes for towns across the country – these were gazetted in August last year.

Previously, Port Elizabeth was renamed to Gqeberha, Craddock to Nxuba and Uitenhage to Kariega. Former minister Nathi Mthethwa, said the decision to change the names was part of expressing South Africa's heritage. “This is our own way as a sector in bringing meaning to freedom.

“In ensuring that the many unearthed and untold stories are given the platform through the national oral history project that we support. “Through the geographical names project, we have also deliberately set the country on a path towards healing by changing names of towns and cities which have unsavoury colonial and apartheid connotations. “In doing so, we have always sought to consult widely in ensuring that the affected communities are part of the name-change process," Mthethwa said.

Mthethwa has since been replaced by Zizi Kodwa. Town name changes - Fort Beaufort will now be called KwaMaqoma, while Somerset East will now be called KwaNojoli. Now .. pic.twitter.com/cQBltPcysg — Runawayrene (@runawayrene) March 13, 2023