Sibongile Mani, a student at Walter Sisulu University, was due to receive R1 400 from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme but R14.1million was paid to her.Pictue: Siyanda jantjies

East London - The Walter Sisulu University student who spent more than R800000 after millions were mistakenly deposited into her account is the only one who has been arrested for the bizarre case.

Captain Anelisa Feni, spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in the Eastern Cape, last night confirmed that Sibongile Mani was currently the only one facing the music in the R14.1 million National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) bungle.

Mani was outed in August last year with pictures of her and her friends drinking expensive whisky, wearing expensive clothes and weaves, splashed on social media.

“All I can say is that investigations are continuing, but we will not reveal who is being investigated. We will only reveal arrests. At the moment, she (Mani) is the only one who has been arrested,” Feni said.

She said Mani, 28, handed herself over to the police on Tuesday after she was contacted by the Hawks.

Mani appeared briefly in the East London Magistrate’s Court over the alleged theft of R14.1m.

“She allegedly spent just over R810000 of this amount on personal items over three months before the anomaly was detected by the scheme. She was released on warning and is expected to appear again on July 2,” Feni said.

Mani was a second-year accounting student and branch secretary of the Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania, the student wing of the PAC, when she allegedly received millions on June 1 last year.

