File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

PORT ELIZABETH - The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has on Wednesday, urged residents to use water sparingly as load shedding was affecting water pumps. Municipality spokesperson, Mthubanzi Mniki said the metro was experiencing multiple shutdowns at various Water Treatment Works as well as large pump stations daily due to the load shedding.

Mniki said the extended shutdown durations of Stage 4 load shedding made it impossible to recuperate storage as there simply was not enough pumping hours left in the day.

“This issue was further compounded by two separate breakdowns experienced on the supply system, however teams are busy with repairs.”

The metro call on all consumers including business and resident to reduce consumption drastically to avoid areas from experiencing interruptions in supply.

