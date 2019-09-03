Port Elizabeth - Late African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa, boss Gavin Watson will be laid to rest in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday. Mourners gathered at the Feather Market Hall in the city for a service where his family members are expected to pay tribute to Watson, who many described as “a man of God”.

Pallbearers include his son Roth Watson, his son-in-law Arno Van Deventer and his nephews, Jared, Daniel and Valence Watson.

The businessman died in a car crash outside OR Tambo International Airport on August 26.

Watson made headlines when former Bosasa CFO Angelo Afrizzi alleged that the late businessman was the mastermind behind Bosasa's dodgy contracts with the government worth billions of rands.

The former CFO said he decided to come clean and reveal all, and told the state capture commission of inquiry that he was tasked with organising bribes in cash for former president Jacob Zuma, Cartier pens, a Louis Vuitton bag stuffed with banknotes for former South African Airways board chairwoman Dudu Myeni, and in the case of former water affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane, huge orders of food and drinks for Christmas.

The body of Gavin Watson arrives at the Feather Market Hall in Port Elizabeth. Photo: Raahil Sain/ANA

Former president Jacob Zuma was among the friends and family of the late Bosasa boss Gavin Watson who gathered at the Feather Market Hall in Port Elizabeth for his funeral. Photo: Raahil Sain/ANA





The service was expected to get under way at 11am and former President Jacob Zuma also arrived for the ceremony.

Former Minister of Defence Charles Nqakula also arrived for the funeral to pay tribute and said he viewed Watson as family.

Ex Springbok player Charles Kleinbooi said the Watsons were like brothers to him.

Kleinbooi said he would remember Gavin as soft-hearted.

“He would always pinpoint to the things that must be done and be done right. He was jovial and served God,” said Kleinbooi.

African News Agency/ANA