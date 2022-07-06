LOOK: Our hearts are broken, says Cyril Ramaphosa at mass funeral of Enyobeni Tavern victims

By Johnnie Isaac Video by Henk Kruger

Story continues below Advertisement

East London - Mourners gathered in East London on Wednesday to grieve the still-mysterious deaths of 21 teenagers in a poorly ventilated local tavern Enyobeni Tavern, 10 days ago. Dressed in black, they sung and danced to solemn gospel songs in front of the coffins of 19 of the victims, the youngest of whom was a 13-year-old girl. All were empty, the funeral parlour said, as police were still investigating the deaths - the remaining two were buried separately by their families.

"Our hearts are broken. There are parents who will not get to hug or kiss their son or daughter again ... They each had beautiful dreams. They each had a bright future ahead of them," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a speech at the funeral. "This tragedy has affected all of us as a nation."

Story continues below Advertisement

#EnyobeniMassFuneral - President Cyril Ramaphosa concluded his lengthy speech by telling the mourning families that they are with them and they feel their pain. Signing off, he assured them that action will be taken after the tragedy claimed 21 lives and shocked the world. @IOL pic.twitter.com/jiH9hbnzzh — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 6, 2022 The incident in a popular nightspot in Scenery Park township, at the end of June, provoked an outpouring of sorrow and soul-searching in a nation accustomed to injuries from a heavy-drinking culture. It has also reignited a debate about the country’s stark inequalities, with many, including the billionaire Ramaphosa himself, pointing out lack of viable sports grounds, youth centres or libraries in townships such as Scenery Park.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Our young people are tavern-hopping because there is nowhere else for them to go," he said in his speech. Some mourners broke down and wept, while others hung their heads solemnly. Video: Sihle Mavuso

Story continues below Advertisement

"We will do everything in our power to ensure that a tragedy of this kind does not repeat itself," Eastern Cape Premiere Oscar Mabuyane told the mourners. Forensic teams investigating how the youths died have yet to reveal their conclusions. The most likely cause appears to be some kind of chemical or gas leak on the ground floor of the venue, which was packed and had little ventilation. WATCH: National Police Commissioner, Fannie Sehlahle Masemola says the autopsy is conducted in the Western Cape because the Eastern Cape does not have the needed lab. 🎥 @ZANewsFlash @IOL #EnyobeniTavern #funeral pic.twitter.com/ZocuHAFTEo — IOL Politics (@IOLPolitics) July 6, 2022

Another theory authorities have been investigating is that they were poisoned by something they ate, drank or smoked. Some of the survivors admitted to hospital complained of chest pains. Others spoke of trying to leave in panic as people dropped dead around them, but being unable to find an exit. PHOTOS: Pupils from Sakhikamva and Mzokhanyayo high school takepart in candle lighting in memory of their 21 learners who perished at Enyobeni Tavern in East London. @IOL pic.twitter.com/g0hZQASDGs — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 6, 2022