PORT ELIZABETH - Police officers have arrested five people, including an old age home caregiver, after two elderly women were murdered in their rooms at a retirement centre in Stella Londt Drive in Port Elizabeth this week, Eastern Cape police said.
It was alleged that on Thursday, at about 5.45am, staff found two elderly women murdered in separate rooms at the retirement centre, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in a statement.
"It is further alleged that during the early hours of the morning, an unknown number of suspects entered the premises through an unlocked door and security gate on the upper level of the main building in the complex."
The suspects entered the first room, where they confronted Agnes Elaine Burns, 91.
She was found on the bed with her feet and hands tied and her mouth gagged. The room was ransacked. The suspects then entered another room further down the passage where they then confronted Rosemary Langton, 87.