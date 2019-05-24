File picture: Supplied

PORT ELIZABETH - Police in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of murder after the body of a 46-year-old man was discovered in an open field in the city's northern areas. Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Alwin Labans, said the body of Eugene Rossouw was discovered by a passerby at around 6am on Friday.

Labans said Rossouw was found lying in an open field between Extension 33 in Bethelsdorp and Kwanoxolo.

Roussouw, who hailed from Mallow Street in Bethelsdorp, was last seen by his girlfriend on Thursday night. Labans said Rossouw had sustained multiple head injuries and police suspect he was brutally assaulted.

"The reason for the fatal assault is yet to be established and suspects are unknown at this stage."

Anyone who can assist police in their investigation is asked to contact SAPS Bethelsdorp detectives.

African News Agency (ANA)