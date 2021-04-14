Man accused of murdering girlfriend and leaving her body to the dogs

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape man faces a charge of murder after the remains of his missing girlfriend were found. According to a statement released by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Wednesday, Ntsikelelo Mtsewu, 45, made a brief appearance in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Lusikisiki is a town in the Ingquza Hill Local Municipality. Mtsewu was saved by the police from an angry mob who attacked him for the murder he allegedly committed. However, his freedom was short-lived and he was subsequently arrested following the discovery of a human skull, bones and blood-stained clothing, which were found scattered in an open field in the Mcwabantsasa village near Lusikisiki.

It is unclear who discovered the remains.

According to the NPA, the clothes were positively identified as belonging to Mtsewu’s girlfriend, Ntombifuthi Qawula.

It is alleged that Qawula, who was reported missing on March 31, was strangled to death and her body was devoured by dogs.

Qawula was last seen in the presence of her boyfriend.

The NPA stated that the pair had been drinking at the time she was last seen.

The recovered body parts will be sent to a laboratory for DNA testing as part of the investigation.

The NPA said it will be opposing bail for the accused.

The case has been postponed until Thursday, April 29, for a formal bail application to be heard.

Until then, Mtsewu will be remanded in custody.

ANA