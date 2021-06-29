Man arrested after ANC local government elections candidate stabbed to death

Cape Town – An ANC candidate for the local government elections in the Eastern Cape has been stabbed to death shortly after a party meeting was postponed. Thembekile Somngwangwa was killed outside a community hall in Inquza Hills in the OR Tambo District, ANC provincial spokesperson Gift Nqondi said.

The candidate nominee for Ward 30 in the Inquza Hills Municipality was stabbed on Sunday. This is the first political killing in the province connected to the local government elections later this year. "We are deeply worried that political differences are now being resolved through brutal killings, and no longer through established Congress movement traditions of political persuasions and robust engagements," Nqondi said. ’’Although one person was arrested, we call on the law enforcement agencies to ensure all those who are responsible for this callous crime are brought to book and sentenced to long-time imprisonment."

Eastern Cape secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said: “This is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. We would like to express shock and disgust at the latest killing. ’’Our movement cannot harbour thugs and criminals… They must be exposed and not be part of our organisation,” Ngcukayitobi said. “Furthermore, we appeal to anyone that might have information around this barbaric deed to approach the police and provide the necessary information.”

In Gauteng, a branch meeting in ward 30 in Ga-Rankuwa ended in chaos at the weekend after a disagreement on candidates. A video circulating on social media shows ANC members pushing each other. Last week, two people were shot and 16 others injured during meetings in Limpopo’s Waterberg region. There were reports that the attackers followed their victims to the Witpoort Hospital, where nurses and doctors had to run for their lives. In May, the ANC’s national executive committee instructed branches to nominate a maximum of six candidates for the proportional representation candidate lists.

Last month, Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako's predecessor, Nyaniso Jindela, a senior member in the DA, his wife Unathi and Gladstone Relegu appeared in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court last month for their alleged involvement in Mcako's killing, which was believed to be politically motivated. Mcako was shot and wounded at his Kayamandi tavern on November 1, 2019 and died two days later in hospital. Amanda Gouws, political science professor at the University of Stellenbosch told the Cape Argus things might get worse as the elections got closer.