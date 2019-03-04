File picture: Pexels

Cape Town - A 45-year-old man was arrested for alleged murder of his 40-year-old brother in Mndundu Village, in Willowvale, Eastern Cape police said on Monday. According to police spokesperson, Captain Jackson Manatha, it is alleged that the suspect was arriving at his home in Mfula Locality, Mndundu Village, during the early hours of Sunday morning. Manatha said the suspect heard some noise outside the house and saw a person between the cars. He drew his licensed firearm and shot at the person.

“The man who was between the cars was hit on his upper body and passed away at the scene. The suspect went to check the person and discovered that it was his younger brother,” said Manatha.

The murder was reported to the police and the suspect was arrested. The firearm was also recovered from the suspect. The suspect is due to appear before the Willowvale Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The identity of the deceased is still being withheld as some of his relatives are still being informed of the incident, Manatha added.

African News Agency (ANA)