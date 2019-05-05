File picture

Butterworth - Butterworth family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit (FCS) officers have arrested a 36-year-old man for alleged raping a 79-year-old woman, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday. The suspect was arrested at Yako informal settlement at Butterworth on Saturday, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

It was alleged that the man went to the victim's shack at Mangweni locality, Tutura village, Centane at about 11.50pm on May 1. He was alleged to have kicked down the door of the shack and demanding the victim's old age pension money.

"The suspect was armed with a knife. When the victim said that she had no money, the suspect is alleged to have stabbed her on her upper body. It is then alleged that the suspect raped the victim.

"The victim cried out for help and her neighbours came. The neighbours tried to apprehend the suspect but he chased them with his knife. The suspect then took to his heels."

He had been charged with rape and would appear in the Centane Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Manatha said.

African News Agency (ANA)