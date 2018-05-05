King William's Town - Kei Bridge police and Butterworth policing cluster officers have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly raping an 80-year-old woman, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

The victim "was in deep slumber" alone at her home at Nciba location, Ngquthu village near Kei Bridge, Butterworth on Wednesday May 2 about half-an-hour after midnight when she "noticed that there was a man inside her house", Captain Jackson Manatha said.

The man allegedly attacked the woman, overpowered her, and then raped her. "The victim identified the suspect as he is local man. A case of rape was registered at Kei Bridge police station." The suspect was traced and arrested on Saturday. He would appear in the Butterworth Magistrate's Court on Monday on a rape charge, Manatha said.

Butterworth policing cluster commander Brigadier Trevor Mey condemned the rape of an old woman who could not fight and defend herself. He praised the Kei Bridge police and Butterworth cluster police for their swift action in tracing and arresting the suspect.

African News Agency/ANA