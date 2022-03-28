Man dies while pushing stuck car off the road in Eastern Cape

Rustenburg – A man pushing a car to the side of the road died after another car knocked him down on the R75 near KwaDwesi, Gqeberha, on Sunday. “It is alleged that at about 1.30am, on the R75 direction KwaDwesi, a Honda Ballade with three occupants experienced mechanical failure,” said spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

“One of the three occupants allegedly got out of the vehicle and was busy pushing the vehicle to the side of the road. A female driver of a Tata Indica alleged that she did not see the vehicle and collided with the Honda Ballade. The man that was pushing the vehicle died on the scene. The name of the deceased will only be released once the next of kin have been informed.” Janse van Rensburg said detectives were investigating a case of culpable homicide. Regarding a separate incident, she said police in Bethelsdorp were seeking the community's assistance in tracing the next of kin of a man who was found murdered in Kleinskool on Sunday.

“It is alleged that today, at about 9.25am, police responded to a complaint of a suspected injured person in Main Road Kleinskool. Upon further investigation the members noticed the person had died due to a stab wound sustained in the upper chest. “The deceased is unknown and aged between 25 and 30. He was wearing a white T-shirt with a navy blue overall and a navy tracksuit top,” she said. “A case of murder is under investigation. Anyone who can assist in tracing the family of the person or may be able to identify the deceased or can furnish any information relating to his death, is asked to contact SAPS Bethelsdorp Detective Constable Akhona Royi on 078 404 8296, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111, the nearest police station or send information via MYSAPS App.

