Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of his girlfriend

Cape Town - The Maluti Regional Court has handed down a life imprisonment to a 29-year-old Khitleli Boitumelo from Maluti for killing his girlfriend in 2020 in Matatiele. It is reported that in October 2020, Khitleli Boitumelo, 29, attacked his girlfriend, Makumane Mpherwane, 26, and another woman, who were travelling in Mpherwane’s vehicle while on their way to work. Boitumelo pelted the vehicle with stones, forcing the driver (Mpherwane) to stop.

According to the police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, Boitumelo then attacked and stabbed the two occupants and the two victims were then pulled out of the vehicle, and left stranded on the roadside. “Unfortunately, Mpherwane succumbed to her injuries and died at the scene and the second victim survived and was taken to hospital," “The unremorseful perpetrator drove off with Mpherwane’s vehicle and in so doing collided into two other vehicles. Police on receiving the complaint immediately launched a manhunt for him and he was arrested in possession of Mpherwane’s vehicle,” Nkohli said.

Nkohli further said that Sergeant Nkosinathi Bene investigated the case and successfully opposed bail, therefore the accused stayed in detention until the case was resolved. On Monday, the Maluti Regional Court sentenced Khitleli Boitumelo (29) to life imprisonment for murder, 10 years for attempted murder and 5 years for reckless and negligent driving. The sentences will run concurrently. Meanwhile, Lieutenant General General Nomthetheleli Mene has welcomed the sentences and reiterated that, “this sentence will surely serve as a deterrent to men who have no respect for women and who think that they can treat women as their commodities”.

“The accused had robbed society of a woman of integrity who as a local school teacher had much to offer to her community. We, the SAPS will remain resolute in ensuring that perpetrators of gender-based violence and femicide will receive the punishment they deserve.” “I applaud the excellent investigation by Sergeant Bene, who made sure that the maximum sentence was meted out to the accused,” Mene said. IOL