PORT ELIZABETH - A 32-year-old man was expected to appear in court on Tuesday in connection with a farm attack in Hankey in the Eastern Cape more than a week ago, Eastern Cape police said on Monday.





Police Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man faced four charges of attempted murder as well as charges of rape, the illegal possession of a firearm, robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft and indecent assault.

The suspect was arrested in Nketlana Location just a few kilometres from the Lesotho border.





"Some of the property taken from the incident was also recovered," Naidu said.





After the attack on March 23, police said a suspect had gained entry into a farm house by firing several shots through the glass door of the house. A 44-year-old woman, who was in the house with her three children, was wounded.





The suspect took the woman to Hankey to withdraw cash from an ATM. While he was busy at the ATM, the woman managed to drive off to another farm in the area after which the police were alerted.



