Port Elizabeth - A 50-year-old man who allegedly shot his estranged wife in the head is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Police spokesperson, Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said the man who was under police guard at hospital, would make his first appearance at court after he was discharged from hospital.

It was alleged that the man shot his 36-year-old wife on Saturday at a house in Brighton Street in Summerstrand.

Janse Van Rensburg said police responded to a complaint of domestic violence after the woman and her sister went to the house to fetch some of her belongings.

The couple are currently in the process of a divorce.

According to police, when the woman and her sister went to the house they were confronted by her husband who was armed.

A shot was fired, injuring the woman in her head.

“While paramedics were attending to the woman, it is further alleged that the suspect locked himself in the bedroom until police arrived and he handed himself over.”

He was arrested on a charge of attempted murder.

Janse Van Rensburg said while detectives were still processing the crime scene, they found syringes in the room where the suspect had locked himself.

It was suspected that he may have injected himself with an unknown substance.

He was taken to hospital and received treatment under police guard. He has since been discharged.

The woman was taken to a separate hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, police are searching for suspects who shot and killed 30-year-old Sisanda Fani from Walmer.

Janse Van Rensburg said Fani was found outside a complex in Restitution Road in Walmer on Saturday.

Her body was discovered by a resident who exited his Fairfield Complex and noticed a VW Polo parked on the pavement in front of the complex.

Police said Fani sustained a gunshot wound to her head.

She resided in the same complex and the motive for the murder is unknown at this stage.

African News Agency (ANA)