McBride pays tribute to Gordon Webster, calls for ANC unity

Cape Town – Robert McBride has called for unity in the ANC saying there was more that brings the party together to complete the transformation agenda. McBride, who was on Friday speaking at the provincial official funeral of his former comrade Gordon Webster in the Eastern Cape, said they need to continue to use the strategies that Webster taught them in the 1980s in the struggle against apartheid.

McBride had in 1986 been part of a daring rescue operation in Pietermaritzburg when he rescued Webster after he had been shot and wounded by the apartheid police and admitted to Edendale hospital. Webster was then taken out of the country to Botswana with McBride. Deputy Minister of Health Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo told mourners at the funeral that Webster was a brave soldier all his life.

He was involved in a car accident with his wife three weeks ago, but he later died and Webster was hospitalised. But he died later in hospital. McBride said Webster had been a pillar of strength in the ANC and his wisdom was needed now more than ever before.

“Gordon would have wanted us in these challenging times for the movement to insist on unity, to move away from issues that divide us. “We had a slogan in the old days (that said) ANC unites, apartheid divides. “We should continue in that vein by uniting, working together to be able to complete the transformation of the country,” said McBride.

ANC provincial chairperson in KZN and MEC for Economic Development Siboniso Duma said Webster had fought a good fight during the struggle for liberation. McBride said Webster had been a formidable soldier. Since his death messages have been pouring in across the world.

He said they worked closely in MK. “The time I felt alive was being a soldier of uMkhonto weSizwe knowing that we have a purpose to serve and liberate our country. All of that came from Gordon and the way he explained things to me. Gordon, when he left the country we were very close to each other, He was a quiet guy. He would be open to me, which he wouldn’t with other people. “But when he came back I saw the difference in him that he was very professional, very assertive, very thorough in the lectures he gave us about secrecy and how to avoid traps, meeting places, to pick up surveillance and observation to do intelligence gathering operations.