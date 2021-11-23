Meet the Eastern Cape’s new SAPS provincial commissioner, Major General Nomthetheleli Mene

DURBAN – Major-General Nomthetheleli Lillian Mene is set to take over the reins of SAPS Provincial Commissioner in the Eastern Cape. Major General Mene is promoted to the rank of Lieutenant-General and takes over from former PC, Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga from December 1.

Ntshinga will take over the role of Deputy National Commissioner responsible for Crime Detection. Born and bred in Humansdorp in the Eastern Cape, Mene brings with her a wealth of experience having served in the SAPS for over 37 years at various levels in the Eastern and Western Cape. The highly decorated and experienced member began her career in the SAPS in 1984 as a Constable at the New Brighton Police Station in Gqeberha.

She rose up the ranks and became one of the first female station commanders in 2000 when she was appointed to head the St Francis Bay police station in the Eastern Cape. A seasoned station commander by profession, she has also served as a station commander for the Port Alfred police station and in 2009 she moved to the Western Cape where she became the station commander at Grabouw police station at the rank of Senior Superintendent (now Colonel). In 2010, she was promoted to the rank of Brigadier where she held the same position at the Stellenbosch police station. In 2015, she was transferred to Khayelitsha to hold the same post. In 2016, she was promoted to the rank of Major-General where she became the Cluster Commander for Worcester.

From June 1, Major-General Mene has been Acting as the Deputy Provincial Commissioner responsible for Support Services in the Western Cape. Major-General Mene holds a B-tech degree in policing from the Tshwane University of Technology. The Acting National Commissioner of the SAPS, Lieutenant General Francinah Vuma says Major-General Mene’s appointment is a victory for the empowerment and advancement of women in law enforcement.