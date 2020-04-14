Metro police officer injured after looting in Port Elizabeth

Cape Town - A metro police officer was injured after she was was hit by a stone on the left side of her face in Timothy Valley, Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the metro police officers were attacked while attending to a shop looting at Mpuko Street in Timothy Valley.

Metro police chief Yolanda Faro said: "We would like to condemn the attack on our officers with the strongest possible terms."

Faro said an attack on any law enforcer was an attack on the state. Faro said it was a sad day when an officer was injured and a vehicle damaged by the very people that they must protect and serve.

"It also needs to be noted that there is now one officer and a vehicle less to patrol the area," Faro said.