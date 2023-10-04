Minibus taxi runs over six-year-old boy in Chatty, Eastern Cape

A six-year-old boy died after a minibus taxi knocked him down in Chatty, Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape. “It is alleged that between 5pm and 6pm the deceased, Linathi Ngalo, six, was playing in Nortjie Street, 7 de Laan in Chatty when a white Quantum mini bus collided into him as he ran into the street,” Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.

"No one was arrested and a case of culpable homicide is under investigation." In the Free State, police said an inquest docket was opened after a student of the University of Free State at the Qwaqwa campus was found dead. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said campus security informed the police about the death of a student at the Steve Biko residence.

"It is alleged that all students of the university were celebrating their 20th anniversary, of which the deceased, aged 19, attended. "He was reportedly last seen on September 30, 2023 at about 11.30pm and discovered by other students on October 1, 2023. Subsequently, security and police were summoned to the campus." He said upon their arrival, together with the ambulance personnel, the young man was declared dead.

"The cause of death is not yet known at this stage, hence an inquest docket has been opened to determine the cause of death. The name of the student can't be disclosed until the next of kin has been informed." In Zamdela, Free State, Sergeant Josephine Rani said police were requesting the public’s assistance in locating the family of an unknown man found in Zamdela. "On Monday, October 2, 2023, Zamdela police noticed an unknown male roaming around the streets of Zamdela.

When members engaged with him, he said his name is Makgalis. The unknown male does not recall where he is from, or any of his family members," she said. He was wearing brown pants, a brown tracksuit top and black shoes. He is dark in complexion and is about 45-years-old. Anyone who may know Mr Makgalis is asked to call Colonel Mohiti Sereetsi on 082 454 4212 or Zamdela SAPS on 082 728 7999.