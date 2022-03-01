Missing Eastern Cape woman’s body cut in half with a saw, 55-year-old man arrested for rape, murder

Rustenburg - A 55-year-old man was arrested after the body of a missing woman which was cut in half with a saw was found in a toilet, Eastern Cape police said on Tuesday. Spokesperson Captain Ursula Roelofse said the woman was reported missing by her friends.

"It is alleged that the 27-year-old victim was enjoying herself with her female friend at a tavern on 25 February 2022. The suspect was also drinking with them. At 22:00 that night the friend did not see the deceased again and suspected that she left with the suspect," Captain Roelofse said. "The friend then decided to report her on 28 February 2022 at 12:55 as a missing person. At 16:00 on the same day, the SAPS arrested the suspect at TV Park." Roelofse said following investigation the body of the woman, which was cut in half, with a saw, was found in a toilet in the area.

The man was expected to appear in the Maclear Magistrate's Court on March 3, facing rape and murder charges. In the North West, police said Juta Mosadi, 45, was expected to appear in the Lehurutshe Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, in connection with the alleged murder of his 33-year-old girlfriend. "It is alleged that the boyfriend was accusing the victim of cheating. On Thursday night, 24 February 2022, the suspect drove with the victim claiming that they were going to buy takeaway food, whilst they left their four kids at home. Furthermore the suspect took the victim to the bushes and allegedly assaulted her at about 22:00, until she became unconscious, thereafter he took her back to the house," said spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda.