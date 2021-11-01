More people gunned down in gang-related shootings in Eastern Cape

Rustenburg - Three people aged between 25 and 30 were shot dead in another gang-suspected shooting in KwaZakhele near Gqeberha, Eastern Cape police said. Spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident happened on Saturday afternoon, after a group of people returned to a house following a burial.

"An altercation broke out between the first victim and a person from the group. As the victim started running, he was chased by the group and several shots were fired in his direction." She said Masixole Qwazi, 26, fell to the ground, a few houses away and died. “It is further alleged that the suspects went back to the house and got into a red hijacked Aveo and went in search of the other two victims. The second victim, Sabata Bukani, 25, was fatally wounded in Maronga Street. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“The third victim, Thandoxolo Williams, 30, was gunned down in Daku Road. He also sustained multiple gunshot wounds. All three crime scenes are in close proximity,” she said. The hijacked red Aveo was later found abandoned in Johnson Road in Soweto-On-Sea. "The motive for the killings is suspected to be gang related. While police have implemented the 72-hour activation plan, they are also appealing to anyone who may have any information on the whereabouts of these suspects to contact them.“

Information may be communicated via the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or via the My SAPS App which can be downloaded to any cellphone, or call SAPS Kwazakhele on 041 408 7744. All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous," Naidu said. She said acting district commissioner, Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso has strongly condemned “such callous acts” and has appealed to the communities to assist the police in tracing these “heartless criminals”. "These acts of criminality and lawlessness are being taken seriously and it will not be tolerated,’ added Kupiso.

Three other people were shot dead and three injured in a suspected gang shooting incident at Rosedale near Kariega, formerly known as Uitenhage, on Friday night. Two people have been arrested in connection with this shooting. In another incident, three people were shot dead at a tavern in Kwanobuhle on Saturday, after six armed men allegedly opened fire at the patrons before driving off in a minibus taxi.