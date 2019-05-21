Picture: kat wilcox/Pexels

Port Elizabeth - Four people, including a mother and her 8-year-old child, died after a fire broke out at a shack in Malabar, Extension 6 in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday morning. Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said it was alleged that a neighbour had heard their cries.

Labans said police and emergency services were called to the scene at about 6:30am.

Labans said a 33-year-old woman, her 8-year-old son and two girls, aged 17 and 13, all burnt to death.

He said the shack was completely gutted by the blaze.

At this stage it is unclear what caused the fire.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

African News Agency/ANA