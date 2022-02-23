Mother’s boyfriend sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for rape of girl, 5

Cape Town - A 23-year-old man from the Eastern Cape has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for the rape of his girlfriend’s five-year-old daughter. Ace Andile Ncetezo from Kwanobuhle was convicted on charges of rape and assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit in Gqeberha were lauded for successfully securing the conviction. According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu Ncetezo was in a relationship with the victim’s mother at the time he perpetrated his crimes. She said a rape case was opened against Ncetezo in May 2018 but was later withdrawn.

“In August 2019, another case of rape was opened against the accused allegedly committed on the same victim. The 2018 case was subsequently withdrawn at that time. “When the 2019 case was opened, the FCS investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Sonwabo Teko, re-opened the 2018 case for further investigation. “The accused was arrested in August 2019 and charged on the 2018 and 2019 cases.

“He remained in custody until the finalisation of the cases,” Naidu said. The court subsequently sentenced Ncetezo to seven years imprisonment for the assault charges and 20 years imprisonment for rape. The court has ordered the seven year sentence imposed will run concurrently with the rape sentence.

Acting Police Commissioner for the Nelson Mandela Bay District, Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso commended the investigating officer for a sterling job. “Members of the community must realise that they have a social and moral obligation to assist the SAPS in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV). “Children are the most vulnerable and must be taught from an early age that their bodies are private and to immediately reach out for help when they feel violated.