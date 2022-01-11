Mthatha Correctional Services security on high alert after inmate stabbed to death and officials attacked in prison brawl
AN INMATE has died during a prison brawl at the Mthatha Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape.
Earlier on Tuesday evening, Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said five offenders attacked officials and four other inmates during an exercise session around midday.
"Unfortunately, one inmate from the five attackers succumbed to his injuries and passed on during the fracas. One official and another inmate remain in hospital due to the seriousness of the injuries sustained," he said.
Nxumalo said the incident was disturbing as as correctional centres had maintained calm during the festive season.
He said an internal investigation had been launched. The police was also attending to the case.
"The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services has also been informed and is expected to run its own independent investigation. It is the outcome of the investigation which will shed more light on the motive and circumstances that may have triggered this incident," he said.
Nxumalo said the department was monitoring the situation and the facility would remain on high alert.