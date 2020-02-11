File picture

Durban - Three armed robbers described as a "menace to the Mthatha community" were sentenced to a combined 45 years in jail, specialised policing unit the Hawks said on Tuesday. Hawks spokesperson colonel Katlego Mogale said Sabelo Malgas, 36, and Mncedi Mondliwa, 33, were sentenced to 30 years direct imprisonment each while Andile Maguma, 39, was sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment on Friday by the Mthatha Regional Court, for 10 armed robberies.



"The trio launched a string of attacks in and around Mthatha from January until their arrest in March 2010, terrorising business people, and committed violent house robberies. During their arrest they were found in possession of three illegal 9mm pistols and ammunition."

Hawks head, lieutenant general Godfrey Lebeya said he welcomed the guilty verdict.



“For the past 10 years, this matter has been on the court roll. The convictions and sentences of the three accused on Friday, February 7, 2020 is welcomed.

"The 10 case dockets on which the three accused were charged are now offloaded from the investigation team's workload. It makes the load lighter in order to focus on other equally demanding tasks.

"I commend the work of the investigators and prosecutors on this outstanding and well-deserved conviction. The community in Mthatha is much safer from the trio," said Lebeya.



African News Agency (ANA)