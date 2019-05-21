File photo: Independent Media

PORT ELIZABETH - An habitual criminal who had been breaking into houses across Nelson Mandela Bay since 2011, was sentenced to an effective 16 years behind bars on Tuesday, Eastern Cape police said. Spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Sizwe Jika, 27, was arrested in September last year, when two suspicious men were taken in by police for questioning after they were found in the Charlo area.

Naidu said the men could not account for their presence in the area which was a hot spot for housebreakings at the time.

"While the detective officer was busy verifying the fingerprints of one of the suspects, he jumped through the open window and ran away."

The following month, police made a breakthrough and arrested Jika at Aliwal North.

"With the assistance of Aliwal North Operation Command Centre, the information received was immediately followed and the arrest was effected."

Earlier this month, Naidu said that Jika pleaded guilty to six counts of housebreaking committed between January 2011 to July 2018 in the Kabega Park, Humewood and Mount Road areas.

Jika is also awaiting trial for three other murder cases allegedly committed in May and July 2018. He is expected back in court on June 19 for these cases.

Mount Road Cluster Commander, Major General Thembisile Patekile commended the investigating team for a thorough investigation and for securing a lengthy sentence.

