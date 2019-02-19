Picture: Supplied.

PORT ELIZABETH - With just over two months before the end of the term for fifth administration, the DA in the Eastern Cape has appointed a new Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL). Fezeka Mbiko was sworn in at the Provincial Legislature in Bhisho on Tuesday. She takes over from her medically boarded party colleague Celeste Barker.

Mbiko received a warm welcome from the members of provincial legislature.

DA provincial leader Nqaba Banga said that Barker remains an MPL, but is unable to perform her duties due to an illness that cannot be disclosed at this stage.

DA Chief Whip Marshall von Buchenroder said, before her appointment to the legislature, Mbiko served as a councillor and has been working for Eastern Cape Development Cooperation.

Mbiko was sworn in by the Speaker of the Province, Noxolo Kiviet.

Commenting on the development, the ANC Chief Whip, Fundile Gade, said: "We are pleased that the DA has appointed a woman considering that the party does not have a gender equality policy."

African News Agency (ANA)