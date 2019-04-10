Picture: geralt/Pixabay

Port Elizabeth - Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape are searching for the mother of a newborn baby who was found dead in a dumping site at Missionvale on Tuesday evening. Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said police were alerted after two boys who were playing in the dump in Limpopo Street discovered the baby boy.

It was alleged that the child was wrapped in a black bag with his umbilical cord still attached.

Naidu said it was suspected that the child was born earlier on Tuesday.

Anyone who can assist in tracing the mother of the infant is asked to contact SAPS Algoa Park on 041 401 1061.

African News Agency/ANA