NGCOBO - The Eastern Cape town of Ngcobo came to a standstill on Wednesday, when residents took to the streets to protest against alleged corruption and poor service delivery within the municipality.

Residents claim that corruption had infiltrated the municipality accompanied by nepotism and the flouting of procurement processes.

The march of about 400 residents culminated at the Ngcobo Town Hall and was organised by civic organisations including Ngcobo Ratepayers Association, Ngcobo Black Business Forum, Engcobo Hawkers Association, Engcobo Taxis Association and youth organisations.

Protesters called for the municipality to be put under administration and Mayor Lizeka Bongo-Tyalir and her team to be replaced.

"Since 2013 we have been writing to municipal managers, mayors, provincial Cogta about our grievances, we have submitted a number of petitions but our issues have never been addressed," Ngcobo Black Business Forum Secretary, Mcebisi Mgudlwa said.

Mgudlwa alleges that procurement processes were not followed in the construction of 18 access roads.

SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) representative, Mhlayifani Xhalabile said people were concerned about poor service delivery and highlighted that the taps were running dry.

“There are no services here, water taps are dry but there are companies that have tenders to supply water, it is worse in the villages, people there are drinking with animals,” said Xhalabile.

“Many people are known to have received houses but they are still waiting for houses, we believe that money for their houses was embezzled in a fraudulent manner."

Residents promised to bring the town to a standstill until their grievances were heard and acted on. They handed over a memorandum to a representative from Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masaulle’s office.

Spokesperson Sonwabo Mbananga said Masualle would address the protesters on Thursday.

