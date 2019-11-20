The National Sea Rescue Institute in St Lucia and in Simonstown report rescue operations for two people in seperate incidents on Tuesday and Wednesday. File picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

PORT ELIZABETH - Two people were on Wednesday rescued by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in two separate incidents at Cape Vidal, St Lucia, and Cape Point in Simonstown, the rescue service reported. Jan Hofman reported. The NSRI rescue swimmers and paramedics responded to an alert of a drowning at Cape Vidal about 3pm on Wednesday, NSRI St Lucia station commander Jan Hofman said in a statement.

"On arrival on the scene a 62-year-old female from Switzerland, who had reportedly been assisted from the surf by two former lifeguards, after being caught in rip currents while swimming, was treated by NSRI St Lucia medics and by paramedics."

A Netcare 911 ambulance then transported the woman to hospital in a stable condition for further medical attention. She was accompanied by her husband.

NSRI has commend those who assisted the woman from the surf.