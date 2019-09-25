Picture: Independent Media

PORT ELIZABETH - One person died and two other people sustained serious injuries when a bakkie collided with a tipper truck on the R72 between East London and Kidds Beach near Winterstrand turnoff in the Eastern Cape. Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Bhinqosa said it was alleged that the truck was making a right turn into a construction site when the accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

Bhinqosa said a passenger at the front seat of the bakkie died on impact while the driver and another passenger sustained serious injuries.

The truck driver escaped unscathed.

Bhinqosa said the bakkie had 12 occupants including two dogs. The animals were unharmed and taken to a local SPCA.