Port Elizabeth - Operations at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) are set to return to normal on Tuesday following two days of student protests this week. NMU spokesperson, Zandile Mbabela said an agreement was reached between the Student Representative Council (SRC) and management at a meeting held on Thursday afternoon. Mbabela said the parties met to engage on a petition submitted by the SRC which outlined grievances that led to the protest – chief of which related to NSFAS funding and accommodation.

The University says following an appeals process, it was informed by the NSFAS that a further 420 students will receive funding.

"As a result of a special appeals process, the University received feedback from NSFAS this morning that a further 420 students will receive funding from the scheme. As a result, these students will qualify for accommodation."

She said students were also briefed on progress on implementing the University’s plans in respect of the shuttle service and the construction of additional on-campus accommodation in Port Elizabeth and George.

"To this end, a policy was crafted in consultation with the SRC and approved by Council last year to formalise and guide engagement processes with students in line with protocols and channels.

The rules of engagement as set out in the above mentioned policy must be exhausted before resorting to protest action. These protocols were not followed by protesting students resulting in the enactment of the interdict."

