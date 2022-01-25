Outrage as video of Eastern Cape councillor being assaulted, dragged goes viral

Cape Town – Police are investigating an incident in which an ANC councillor was manhandled and dragged by security officials at municipal offices in East London. Videos surfaced across social media of councillor Nanziwe Rulashe kicking and screaming as she is dragged, allegedly by armed men, from the offices on Monday.

Rulashe works for the Amathole District Municipality (ADM). In one of the videos, a woman who claims to be head of security says she received verbal instructions from the municipal manager to have Rulashe removed from the offices. The videos have sparked outrage across social media platforms. Executive mayor Nceba Ndikinda said the matter will be “fully investigated”.

“It is very sad to view and read about the alleged incident that took place in ADM head offices yesterday. “ADM council including the executive management distances itself from disturbing scenes circulating on social media platforms with the contempt it deserves. “This matter will be fully investigated and as the executive mayor, I will act accordingly,” Ndikinda said. The ANC condemned the action taken against one of its councillors in full view of municipal staff.

The ANC's Loyiso Magqashela said that the most disgusting thing about the video was that a woman was leading the security officials. “The most disgusting part in that video is the charge led by a woman wearing a white dress claiming to be a head of security, someone who should know how acts of gender-based violence and femicide have led to killing of women in our country. “This behaviour is unacceptable. Seeing a public representative being dragged out of office by security officials on the alleged instructions from a municipal manager and head of department can never be tolerated,” Magqashela said. It is alleged the incident occurred after a heated strategic planning meeting took place.

Magqashela said the party called for decisive action against all those involved and that the MEC of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) urgently investigate the “despicable and distasteful act” perpetrated against one of their members. Cosatu has called the actions taken against Rulashe dehumanising and humiliating. “No amount of words can justify the vicious attack on councillor Rulashe.

“The incident is a manifestation of a deep-seated crisis in the institution. It confirms the ‘reign of terror’ at the ADM and the usage of bouncers in the institution. “Furthermore, this incident confirms Samwu’s (South African Municipal Workers' Union’s) assertion that ADM is not a conducive environment for workers to work in. “A permanent solution must be found to deal with these challenges,” it said.